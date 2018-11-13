Saskatoon city committee considering downtown arena options

A Saskatoon city committee will be debating the next steps to take on a potential downtown arena.

The governance and priorities committee will be reviewing a report Tuesday afternoon from administration recommending an arena be considered in any future plans for the downtown core.

READ MORE: Future Saskatoon downtown planning should include option for new arena

In the report released on Nov. 7, administration said a number of factors went into the decision, including benefits to hotels, restaurants, and the shopping district.

It also recommended an analysis be undertaken on how an arena would affect infrastructure.

WATCH BELOW: The case for a new arena in downtown Saskatoon

A separate report outlines funding options, stating municipalities, on average, funded 60 per cent of cost for arenas and stadiums constructed in non-NHL cities since 2005.

The city’s chief financial officer, Kerry Tarasoff, said the funding analysis is not to provide strategy, rather to provide different financing options.

READ MORE: New arena and convention centre recommended for Saskatoon

The cost to replace SaskTel Centre and TCU Place is estimated at between $330 million and $375 million.

The CEOs of both facilities have previously stated they would prefer a new facility rather than upgrades to the current buildings.