Newfoundland woman searching for family missing in Northern California

A Newfoundland woman is pleading for help finding missing family members nearly 7,000 kilometres away in the California town of Paradise, a fire-ravaged community at the epicentre of the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history.

Randy and Paula Dodge are among hundreds of people reported missing after a massive blaze, called the Camp Fire, levelled the Northern California town of 27,000.

At least 42 people have been confirmed dead.

Megan Janes, the couple’s niece, says she’s been in contact with the sheriff of Butte County and that a search party has visited her aunt and uncle’s home twice.

She says the house has been reduced to ashes and the burned-out shells of both their vehicles are in the driveway, but that no bodies were found.

Janes says her family is hopeful that someone helped the couple, in their late 60s, evacuate.

But she says after several days with no information on their whereabouts, the family is starting to prepare for the worst.