Terrifying video shows family’s desperate drive through hellish California wildfires

A terrifying video shows a family’s desperate escape as they drive through the hellish California wildfire that has gutted communities and claimed the lives of over 40 people.

The so-called Camp Fire has killed at least 42 people as the blaze scorched thousands of acres of land forcing families to flee their homes, some barely escaping with their lives.

On Thursday, a video posted to social media shows a family making a desperate escape from the town of Paradise as it is engulfed in flames.

“I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should,” Brynn Parrott Chatfield wrote in the video post. “My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It’s very surreal.

“Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary,” Chatfield wrote.

The footage shows Chatfield’s husband behind the wheel of the vehicle as they race along a road in darkness as the fire rages on either side, before the woman is heard praying inside the vehicle.

“Heavenly father, please help us,” she said as they drive through the hellish inferno. “Please help us to be safe. I am thankful for Jeremy and his willingness to be brave.”

The video showing the pair driving through the highway of fire has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

Speaking with CBS Sacramento, the family said they had lost everything in the blaze but were thankful they made it out alive.

“It’s always going to be hard to see Paradise burn like that, but I am glad that I have the video,” Chatfield said. “I do think your mind, your memory changes things so I’m glad I have [the video.]”

Five days after the town of 27,000 burned, fire officials were unsure of how many people were missing, but the death toll is expected to rise.