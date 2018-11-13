Raid nets $42K in suspected fentanyl, leads to arrest of 3 men: London police

A raid of a property in London’s east end turned up a little more than $42,000 in suspected fentanyl and other drugs, according to city police.
RELATED: 3 charged in largest fentanyl bust in city so far, London police say
Officers say they executed a search warrant at a location on Kathleen Avenue on Friday, Nov. 9. Police say they seized:
London police say a 26-year-old London man faces a total of 10 charges related to firearms and drugs. Officers say another 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, also both from London, face a charge each related to drug trafficking.
All three men are scheduled to appear in London court on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.