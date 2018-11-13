Crime
November 13, 2018 11:43 am

Raid nets $42K in suspected fentanyl, leads to arrest of 3 men: London police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police say they executed a search warrant on Kathleen Avenue on Friday, November 9 and allegedly seized the above items.

A raid of a property in London’s east end turned up a little more than $42,000 in suspected fentanyl and other drugs, according to city police.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a location on Kathleen Avenue on Friday, Nov. 9. Police say they seized:

  • 84.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, valued at $42,300
  • 18 x 24 mg Hydromorphone capsules, valued at $900
  • 66 x 12 mg Hydromorphone capsules, valued at $1,650
  • 20 x 5 mg oxycodone tablets, valued at $100
  • 9-mm P-80 loaded with extended magazine with 31 rounds of 9-mm ammunition
  • Approximately $15,000 in cash

London police say a 26-year-old London man faces a total of 10 charges related to firearms and drugs. Officers say another 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, also both from London, face a charge each related to drug trafficking.

All three men are scheduled to appear in London court on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

