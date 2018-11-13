Raid nets $42K in suspected fentanyl, leads to arrest of 3 men: London police

A raid of a property in London’s east end turned up a little more than $42,000 in suspected fentanyl and other drugs, according to city police.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a location on Kathleen Avenue on Friday, Nov. 9. Police say they seized:

84.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, valued at $42,300

18 x 24 mg Hydromorphone capsules, valued at $900

66 x 12 mg Hydromorphone capsules, valued at $1,650

20 x 5 mg oxycodone tablets, valued at $100

9-mm P-80 loaded with extended magazine with 31 rounds of 9-mm ammunition

Approximately $15,000 in cash

London police say a 26-year-old London man faces a total of 10 charges related to firearms and drugs. Officers say another 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, also both from London, face a charge each related to drug trafficking.

All three men are scheduled to appear in London court on Tuesday, Nov. 13.