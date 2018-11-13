3 injured after head-on collision on Hwy. 26

Police are investigating after a head-on collision left three people with serious injuries.

According to Grey County OPP, on Monday a pickup truck and a car collided on Highway 26 east of Meaford.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old man, was transported to hospital by air ambulance with life-altering injuries.

Officers say the driver of the second vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and her eight-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. Police say they were transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).