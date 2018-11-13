Winnipeg duo announced as 2019 Warming Hut winners

The annual Warming Hut competition on the Red River Mutual Trail sees entries from across the globe. This year a pair of Winnipeg artists have claimed a spot.

Six finalists have been announced, including Jennie O’keefe and Chris Pancoe from Winnipeg.

The duo submitted their design titled Huttie, made to look like the retro children’s TV series, H.R. Pufnstuf.

The pair submitted their proposal online in the open competition, which is supported by the Manitoba Association of Architects.

READ MORE: 2017 warming huts unveiled at The Forks

A blind jury chose designs that “push the envelope of design, craft and art.”

The website says O’keefe and Pancoe`s design will let, “river trail visitors be transported into Huttie’s technicolour splendour.”

The competition, which began in 2009, also has winners from Los Angeles, Germany, and Norway.

The warming huts give a place of shelter for skaters along the Red River Mutual Trail and will be open until the end of the skating season.

Designers will begin construction near the end of January, during a week-long “building blitz.”