Crime
November 13, 2018 8:28 am

Man arrested after poppy donation box stolen in Scarborough

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
A A

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a poppy donation box in Scarborough on Monday.

Toronto police said a man entered a business in the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 4 p.m.

Authorities said the donation box, which contained a quantity of cash, was stolen when staff members were not looking.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in 1 of 2 poppy donation box thefts in Kitchener

Police said the suspect was identified and arrested on Monday. Mudathir Salim has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
birchmount road
Eglinton Avenue
Poppy Box
Poppy Donation Box
Scarborough
stolen poppy donation box
theft under
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News