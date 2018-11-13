Man arrested after poppy donation box stolen in Scarborough
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a poppy donation box in Scarborough on Monday.
Toronto police said a man entered a business in the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 4 p.m.
Authorities said the donation box, which contained a quantity of cash, was stolen when staff members were not looking.
Police said the suspect was identified and arrested on Monday. Mudathir Salim has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
