Pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV in Toronto’s east end
A A
Officials say a female pedestrian has died after being struck by a SUV in east-end Toronto Monday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to Ellesmere Road near Neilson Road before 6:30 p.m. with reports of a collision.
Paramedics tended to the victim, but the woman died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.
Collision reconstruction investigators were called to look into the circumstances leading up the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.