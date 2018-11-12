Traffic
November 12, 2018 8:46 pm
Updated: November 12, 2018 9:56 pm

Pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV in Toronto’s east end

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A woman has died after a collision on Ellesmere Road.

Max Trotta / Global News
A A

Officials say a female pedestrian has died after being struck by a SUV in east-end Toronto Monday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to Ellesmere Road near Neilson Road before 6:30 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Paramedics tended to the victim, but the woman died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to look into the circumstances leading up the incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ellesmere Road
Scarborough traffic
Toronto Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Police
Toronto Road Safety
Toronto traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News