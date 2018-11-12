Pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV in Toronto’s east end

Officials say a female pedestrian has died after being struck by a SUV in east-end Toronto Monday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to Ellesmere Road near Neilson Road before 6:30 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Paramedics tended to the victim, but the woman died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to look into the circumstances leading up the incident.

Update: the pedestrian has succumbed to her injuries. She has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic recon' team otw to investigate.

Roads will remain closed for an extended period. Please avoid.@TPS43Div #GO2088211^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 13, 2018