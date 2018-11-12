Pat Quinn statue vandalized outside Rogers Arena

The statue honouring legendary Vancouver Canucks coach Pat Quinn has been vandalized.

The face of the statue, located outside Rogers Arena, was covered in orange paint.

“Pat is an icon with the Canucks and our city,” said Jeff Stipec, COO of Canucks Sports and Entertainment, in a statement. “It is disrespectful and disappointing to see his statue like this. We are in the process of restoring it to its original prominence.”

The statue and adjoining bench were unveiled in February 2017, more than two years after the death of the legendary player and coach.

The statue depicts Quinn coaching the Canucks during the 1994 Stanley Cup playoffs, when they lost to the New York Rangers in the Cup final in seven games. It also includes him holding a roster card engraved with each player’s name.

The bench is a facsimile of the spot where Quinn conversed with Canadian Olympic athletes outside of Canada House in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

Quinn, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016, died in 2014 at the age of 71.