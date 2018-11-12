Kelowna Rockets fall twice to Portland Winterhawks in back to back games

The Kelowna Rockets kicked off the weekend in Seattle with a 3 – 1 victory over the low flying Thunderbirds.

But when they landed in Portland Saturday night to face the Winterhawks for the first time this season, the Rockets modest four-game winning streak came to an end.

The Hawks shut down Kelowna’s offense Saturday night sending the Rockets back to their hotel 3-0.

And when the Rockets returned the following day for game two, they didn’t fare much better.

Portland’s Joachim Blichfeld had two goals as the Winterhawks handed the Rockets a 4-2 loss, the second in as many nights.

Kelowna’s record now falls to eight wins and 12 loses.

The Rockets return to action Wednesday in Prince George.