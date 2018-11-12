More wintry weather, snow on its way to New Brunswick

New Brunswickers should be ready for more wintry weather as the week develops.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of the province and a snowfall warning for the northern half of New Brunswick.

The federal agency says a low-pressure system is set to approach the Maritimes from the eastern United States.

Environment Canada says snow will develop ahead of the system, peppering most areas of New Brunswick on Tuesday morning before changing to rain over the course of the afternoon or evening.

Estimates have pegged snowfall amounts at 10 to 20 cm in the northern half of the province and 5 to 10 cm over portions of the south.

The southern half of the province is also expected to see rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm by Tuesday evening.

If that weren’t enough, another round of very strong and gusty winds is expected to hit after the storm.

Environment Canada is also warning that conditions may become slippery and hazardous, as strong winds will be accompanied by plunging temperatures on Tuesday night into Wednesday.