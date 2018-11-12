Fire
November 12, 2018 4:59 pm
Updated: November 12, 2018 5:23 pm

Heavy smoke forces evacuation of Fredericton shopping centre

By Global News

WATCH: King's Place Shopping Centre in downtown Fredericton had to be evacuated this morning after heavy smoke was found in the building. As Megan Yamoah reports, there was no fire, but investigators aren’t sure what happened.

Patrick Nelson’s attempt to enjoy a morning coffee with friends at a downtown Tim Horton’s came to an abrupt end on Monday, as they were forced to evacuate due to smoke.

“The alarm went off and we asked if we should leave, and they said yeah, we should leave,” Nelson said.

First responders arrived at the King’s Place Mall at 9:30 a.m. after smoke was detected in the mechanical room of a fourth-floor office space above the shopping mall.

Police, firefighters and mall maintenance staff worked together to clear the smoke and replace a broken window.

The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time, and firefighters are continuing to investigate.

The incident caused the mall to be evacuated and had alarms going for over an hour.

Stores and restaurants that didn’t close for the Remembrance Day holiday have since reopened.

