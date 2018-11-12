Winnipeg Jets’ Wheeler named 2nd star of the week

Blake Wheeler only played in two games in the past seven days but it was still enough to get named a player of the week.

The Winnipeg Jets forward is the NHL’s second star of the week. Despite appearing in just the two games, the 32-year-old Wheeler tied for an NHL-best with six assists. He also had one goal for a seven point week.

Wheeler’s five point performance against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday was a new career high for the Jets captain. He then added a pair of assists in Sunday’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Wheeler is currently in the midst of a 10-game point streak with two goals and 17 assists over that span.

Wheeler also joined some pretty elite company. He became just the second player in NHL history to assist on nine consecutive goals by his team. Wayne Gretzky is the only other player to ever accomplish the feat.

Wheeler currently shares the NHL lead with 20 assists, and his 23 points is tied for fourth in the league.

Wheeler is the second Jets’ player to earn a Three Stars of the Week honour this season after Mark Scheifele received the nod at the end of October.

It’s just the third time in his career Wheeler has been selected for one of the Three Stars of the week,

With five goals and two assists last week Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak is the first star, while Philadelphia Flyers centre Claude Giroux picked up the third star honour.

The Jets continue their four game homestand on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.