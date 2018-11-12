Director of CSIS travelled to Turkey at Trudeau’s request to hear Khashoggi murder recording

Canada’s top spy went directly to Turkey to listen to tapes of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement to Global News, the head of public affairs at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service confirmed its director, David Vigneault, travelled at the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak with Turkish officials about what Trudeau has deemed the “murder” of the journalist.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada intelligence officials heard audio recording of Khashoggi murder

“At the request of Prime Minister Trudeau, the CSIS director travelled to Turkey to discuss the investigation into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” said John Townsend, head of public affairs for the spy agency, in an email.

“As you can appreciate, I cannot go into specifics about the investigation but I can confirm that the director of CSIS has listened to the audio tapes in question and has provided a briefing for the prime minister and other Canadian officials on his visit to Turkey.”

WATCH BELOW: Saudis sent ‘clean-up’ team to Turkey after Khashoggi killing, official says

The news came after Trudeau became the first Western leader to confirm on Monday morning that Canadian intelligence officials have heard the recordings of the killing of Khashoggi, who was a contributor to the Washington Post.

Trudeau said he himself had not heard the recording, which is in keeping with the statement from CSIS which says the director listened to it and then briefed him.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who was critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018, seeking documents to marry his Turkish fiancée.

He never came out.

WATCH BELOW: Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat calls global outcry over Khashoggi killing “hysterical”

Turkish officials announced shortly after that they had audio recordings of Khashoggi being murdered inside the Saudi consulate.

Accounts of those recordings by the New York Times and the Washington Post describe Khashoggi being dismembered and decapitated by a Saudi hit team.

For weeks following his disappearance, Saudi Arabia claimed he had walked out of the consulate.

The kingdom then changed its story to suggest he died in a brawl in the consulate before changing its story again to claim the murder was a rogue operation by Saudi agents who went beyond their authority to interrogate him.

More to come.