Trudeau says Canada intelligence officials heard audio recording of Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a recording of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The prime minister says he has not personally heard the recordings Turkey provided to Saudi Arabia along with allies such as the U.S. and Britain in recent days.

READ MORE: CIA director listened to audio of Jamal Khashoggi killing

Trudeau says he brought up the subject during a recent phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and briefly again when the two met this weekend in Paris.

Khashoggi was a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

His killing has received widespread condemnation, including from Trudeau himself, but Trudeau didn’t say how the recordings have affected his thoughts on repercussions for the Saudis.

Trudeau says Canadian officials are working with other countries “on the investigation into accountability” for Khashoggi’s murder, and remain in talks with “like-minded allies” on next steps for Saudi Arabia.