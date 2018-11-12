Canada
November 12, 2018 6:34 am

Trudeau says Canada intelligence officials heard audio recording of Khashoggi murder

By Staff The Canadian Press

ABOVE: Turkish officials have leaked details of an alleged audio recording which purports to capture the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a recording of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The prime minister says he has not personally heard the recordings Turkey provided to Saudi Arabia along with allies such as the U.S. and Britain in recent days.

READ MORE: CIA director listened to audio of Jamal Khashoggi killing

Trudeau says he brought up the subject during a recent phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and briefly again when the two met this weekend in Paris.

Khashoggi was a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

His killing has received widespread condemnation, including from Trudeau himself, but Trudeau didn’t say how the recordings have affected his thoughts on repercussions for the Saudis.

Trudeau says Canadian officials are working with other countries “on the investigation into accountability” for Khashoggi’s murder, and remain in talks with “like-minded allies” on next steps for Saudi Arabia.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jamal Khashoggi
Jamal Khashoggi audio recording murder
jamal khashoggi murder
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau Jamal Khashoggi
Justin Trudeau Jamal Khashoggi audio recording

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News