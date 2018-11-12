Damage pegged at $100K following garage fire in Nilestown

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a garage fire in Nilestown.

Dorchester fire crews were called to a property on Hamilton Road at Durham Street at around 9 a.m. Monday after receiving a report about a fire at a garage behind a home.

District Fire Chief Tim Churchill told 980 CFPL the fire was fully involved when crews made it to the scene.

“Upon our arrival, the fire had reached the back roof, so we called on Belmount fire station to come and support us,” said Churchill.

It took about 40 minutes for fire crews to extinguish the blaze.

No one was hurt and no one was home at the time.

Churchill said they don’t know the cause of the fire at this point.

“It’s uncertain,” he said. “The county investigator is on scene and we’re just looking into it.”

The damage estimate from the fire is currently pegged at $100,000.