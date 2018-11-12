Free trains and holiday seemed to soften ‘disruptive’ Turcot closures

It was billled as the “most disruptive” series of closures since work to replace the Turcot Interchange began — with drivers circling Nov. 12 on their calendar.

It was the first weekday that Highway 20 closed in both directions.

However, the congestion officials warned was coming turned out to be far less than advertised.

This morning you could see a machine with alligator teeth and a giraffe neck pulling concrete off the old northbound Highway 15. Maybe you could think of it as an "giragator" or an "alligraffe." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/TWcNGI894d — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 12, 2018

“Because the train was free today, I decided to use the train. And it was a good ride,” said Robert Sim, who reached the Super hospital from Dorval to visit his brother.

Trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson and Candiac lines were free on Monday. Drivers seemed to get the message.

A lot of drivers were bracing for major traffic headaches this morning. But traffic seemed to flow pretty well, especially on the often-congested Decarie Expressway. People either took free trains, or didn't need to come to work because it is a federal holiday. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/CLfIVN3R3Q — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 12, 2018

“I live off the Dorval Circle,” Sim said. “I noticed there were a lot fewer trucks this weekend.”

The work is necessary and tricky: the old concrete northbound lane of Highway 15 is coming down, but the lane is 25 metres in the sky. Work also has to pause for 45 trains that pass every day.

In fact, at least two people I spoke with actually took time to watch the demolition efforts of Highway 15, which is closing Highway 20 in both directions at the Turcot until 5 a.m. Tuesday. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/6DSN0eWaTJ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 12, 2018

Smoothly flowing traffic rolled up and down the Decarie Expressway and around the closure on Monday morning. Notwithstanding, some who live in the area are ready for the interchange to be finished.

“There’s traffic everywhere,” said Domenico D’Alesio. “It is quite a mess.”