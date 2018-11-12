Free trains and holiday seemed to soften ‘disruptive’ Turcot closures

It was billled as the “most disruptive” series of closures since work to replace the Turcot Interchange began — with drivers circling Nov. 12 on their calendar.
It was the first weekday that Highway 20 closed in both directions.
READ MORE: 'Unprecedented' Turcot closures
However, the congestion officials warned was coming turned out to be far less than advertised.
“Because the train was free today, I decided to use the train. And it was a good ride,” said Robert Sim, who reached the Super hospital from Dorval to visit his brother.
READ MORE: Massive Turcot closures scheduled
Trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson and Candiac lines were free on Monday. Drivers seemed to get the message.
“I live off the Dorval Circle,” Sim said. “I noticed there were a lot fewer trucks this weekend.”
READ MORE: Montreal drivers warned more congestion likely
The work is necessary and tricky: the old concrete northbound lane of Highway 15 is coming down, but the lane is 25 metres in the sky. Work also has to pause for 45 trains that pass every day.
Smoothly flowing traffic rolled up and down the Decarie Expressway and around the closure on Monday morning. Notwithstanding, some who live in the area are ready for the interchange to be finished.
“There’s traffic everywhere,” said Domenico D’Alesio. “It is quite a mess.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.