Saskatoon weather outlook: positive temperatures return

Positive temperatures return to the forecast.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Endless hours of light snow wrapped up the weekend and kicked of the work week in the city as temperatures tipped back into the minus teens to start the day on Monday.

Light snow continued through the morning as we warmed up to around -11 before noon.

Ice is now covering about half of the river & light snow has been reported at the airport for almost 24 hours straight now in Saskatoon https://t.co/jQXttqtVkn #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/EeO01A5f7R — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 12, 2018

-16 is what it feels like right now in Saskatoon with wind chill, at a current temp of -11 https://t.co/jQXttqtVkn #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/yb4XBDl1Qa — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 12, 2018

Mostly to partly cloudy skies linger into the afternoon as we warm up into minus single digits with wind chills staying in the minus teens all day.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Monday evening with a good chance of light snow continuing at times as well as we cool back into minus double digits overnight.

Tuesday

-17 is what it’ll feel like Tuesday morning with wind chill under mostly cloudy skies as a warm front slides into the area.

Clouds and the chance of flurries will ease midday with some late day sunny breaks likely as we climb up to an afternoon high around or possibly just above the freezing mark.

Wednesday-Friday

After a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, a system will bring back the clouds and a good chance of more snow Thursday and Friday.

Daytime highs could top out as high as 5 C with melting snow on Wednesday before falling back below freezing on Thursday and diving toward minus double digits as arctic air slams back in on Friday.

Weekend outlook

The weekend will start off on a cold note with temperatures into the minus teens Saturday morning before warming into mid-minus single digits in the afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

Sunday is shaping up to be ever warmer with clouds rolling back in a chance of late day flurries as we climb to a daytime high around the freezing mark.

The Nov. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Vaughn Williams in Regina:

