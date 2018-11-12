The Sharing Christmas campaign is back in the Central Okanagan

As the Christmas season begins, the Salvation Army in the Central Okanagan is gearing up for its annual fundraising campaign.

Starting Thursday, local residents will see red kettles across the area as volunteers collect money to help those in need.

It’s all part of the Sharing Christmas toy and food program, which helps families during what can be a tough time of year.

In 2017, the Salvation Army in the Central Okanagan offered assistance to almost 600 families. That included providing toys for more than 1,100 children.

It’s an eight per cent increase over the number of families helped in 2016.

“We could not provide this blessing without the tremendous support of the community,” Pastor Darryl Burry said. “From financial donations to the donation of food products and new toys; each contribution helps us to provide hope and dignity to families right here in our community.”

Families needing assistance this year are being asked to register.

In Kelowna, appointments are being scheduled between Nov. 19 and 23 at the Kelowna Community Church on Sutherland Avenue.

In West Kelowna, registration will take place on Nov. 27 and 28 at the Community Life Centre on Old Okanagan Hwy.

Those wanting to register are asked to call 250-860-2329, extension 335.