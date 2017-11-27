Registration underway for Salvation Army’s Christmas blessing program in central Okanagan

The Salvation Army in the central Okanagan is urging families in need of assistance this holiday season to register with them this week.

“It is really important to call in sooner than later, so we can have all the preparations ready,” Lt. Jennifer Henson with the Salvation Army’s Community Life Centre in West Kelowna said. “We want to make sure there is enough toys for each age group.”

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Blessing Program includes gift cards for families in need as well as toys for children.

Last year, about 600 families received help in the central Okanagan and 1,100 children were given toys.

The program is made possible thanks in large part to the annual six-week long kettle campaign and donations from the public.

“Every time you see a kettle or one of the bubbles out there just know that the money you are putting into those bubbles is what is making us able to do this to help our community,” Henson said.

To book a registration appointment with the Salvation Army, call 250-765-3450. Extension 222.