Bill Kelly: The Remembrance Day message — we can’t take our freedom for granted

As we honoured the memory of those who gave their lives in world wars to preserve our freedoms on Sunday, there was a striking similarity in the comments from world leaders who gathered in Belgium and even at Hamilton’s memorial ceremony at Gore Park.

The message was simple and so very timely: we cannot take our freedom for granted.

READ MORE: Trudeau warns against attacks on media in Remembrance Day speech seemingly aimed at Trump

Remembrance Day is a day to pay tribute to those who fought against tyranny and oligarchy, but we need to understand that those threats exist as much today as they did in the past.

Recent events have reminded us that there are still those who promote hatred over love and acceptance and conflict over peace and sadly, we see political leaders who pander to such divisive elements and stoke the flames of ethnic and religious intolerance.

We see innocent people gunned down in their places of worship, we see political leaders who demonize and dehumanize ethnic minorities and who label journalists who dare to critique the government as enemies of the people.

I can’t believe that this is the kind of society that our soldiers fought and died for; to truly honour our veterans, we can and we must do more to show them that their sacrifice was not in vain.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML