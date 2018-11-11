Sports
November 11, 2018 10:18 pm
Updated: November 11, 2018 10:19 pm

Mark Scheifele’s three-point performance powers Jets past Devils 5-2

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores on New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider (35) during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
A A

Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets recall Sami Niku from Moose; sign Shaw to two-way contract

Jack Roslovic, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also had goals for the Jets (10-5-1). Ehlers picked up one assist.

Captain Blake Wheeler contributed a pair of assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).

Brett Seney, with his first NHL goal, and Blake Coleman replied for New Jersey (6-8-1). Damon Severson had two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg, which plays the third game of a four-game homestand Wednesday against Washington.

Cory Schneider stopped 23 shots for the Devils, who were playing the last game of a season-high seven-game road trip. They only picked up one victory (1-6-0) and were outscored 18-6 in their last three games.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blake Wheeler
Mark Scheifele
New Jersey Devils
NHL
NHL Score
Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg hockey
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets score
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News