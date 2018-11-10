Junior football: Okanagan Sun head coach resigns

The head coach of the Okanagan Sun has resigned, the junior football team announced on Saturday.

In a statement posted on the team’s website, the B.C. Football Conference franchise said the resignation was effectively immediately, and that a search for a new head coach has started. Macauley’s resignation comes just 13 days after the Sun lost 39-7 to the Langley Rams in the BCFC championship game on Sunday, October 28th.

Okanagan Sun announce the resignation of Head Coach Ben Macauley effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/5gST0BKtKG — Okanagan Sun (@okanagan_sun) November 10, 2018

“While my time as head coach has come to an end, I will forever be thankful for the opportunity that the Okanagan Sun organization has given me,” said Macauley. “I want to thank my incredible coaching staff for sticking by me loyally for these last three years. For a highly respected program to take a chance on a then young 30-year-old, unproven coach was a bold move.

“While we didn’t achieve the ultimate goal of a championship, it will be the many small and mostly unseen successes that I remember most. I have no doubt that the core group of the team will go on to achieve greatness on and off the field in this great community and beyond.

“At this time, my focus and energy needs to shift from the Sun family to my family at home. I look forward to the next challenge.”