Toronto’s Coronation Park has re-dedication ceremony ahead of Remembrance Day

Toronto’s Coronation Park had a re-dedication ceremony Saturday morning ahead of Remembrance Day Sunday.

The park was originally developed in the 1930s to celebrate the coronation of King George VI and honour Canada’s war veterans.

Saturday’s event aimed to revive the original intent of the park in time for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War on Sunday.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day 2018: What’s happening in Toronto

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Mayor John Tory and Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell were among those who attended.

“This is a wonderful park, but it’s not just another park,” Tory said. “It’s a very important park.”

“We have to remind ourselves, we cannot take peace for granted just as we can never take for granted the immense sacrifices made by Canada’s Armed Forces both historically and up to the present day.”

Maple trees were planted in the park in 1937 and had plaques placed at the bottom of each tree to represent individual Canadian military units from past wars.

The park also recently finished the first phase of a series of renovations, which included new pathways, engraved markers, more tree plantings, benches and signage describing the meaning of the park’s features.

“I hope all of those who visit this park today and going forward will enjoy it, will learn more of our history and will leave with a greater sense of why the act of remembrance is so important,” Tory said.

READ MORE: Canadian Jon Snyder helped save 50 Afghan recruits from the Taliban. Three days later, he died

Elsewhere in the city, at Sunnybrook Hospital, Operation Raise a Flag got underway.

The annual initiative will see over 47,000 Canadian flags planted on the grounds of Sunnybrook Hospital, which hosts the nation’s largest veterans’ care facility, by Sunday.

Planting a flag costs $25 and all the money raised will be used to fund operations at the facility.

For a list of Remembrance Day events happening in the city over Remembrance Day weekend, click here.

WATCH: Canada’s 100 days: Key battles from the First World War