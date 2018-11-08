Remembrance Day 2018: What’s happening in Toronto

The country is set to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War on Remembrance Day this Sunday.

There are a number of events planned throughout Toronto to mark the occasion and remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Canada.

“It has been 100 years since the guns of the Great War fell silent but the act of remembrance remains crucially important. We must never forget the courage and sacrifice made by our veterans,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

“I encourage all Toronto residents to take a moment this week to honour all those who have served our country and all those who continue to serve to protect the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

Here is a list of events happening this weekend in Toronto to mark Remembrance Day:

Coronation Park Re-dedication

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Tory, Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and members of the Canadian Armed Forces will gather for a re-dedication ceremony of Coronation Park. The park, located at 711 Lake Shore Boulevard, is a war memorial that recently underwent renovations.

Sunnybrook’s “Operation Raise a Flag”

An estimated 47,500 Canadian flags will be placed on the ground of Sunnybrook Hospital on Sunday morning as a part of Operation Raise a Flag.

The campaign is asking people to donate $25 to have a Canadian flag placed on Sunnybrook grounds. The initiative raises funds for the hospital’s veterans facility and shows support for the veterans who reside there. The hospital holds this event every year.

Sunnybrook Hospital has the largest veterans care facility in Canada.

Armed Forces Parade

Beginning at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, members of the Canadian Armed Forces will parade starting at Union Station. Then 500 members will march north on University Avenue, symbolizing soldiers returning from the First World War.

The parade will split, with 250 members going east towards the Remembrance Day ceremony that is taking place starting at 10:45 a.m. at Old City Hall.

Bells of Peace

At sunset Sunday (4:56 p.m.) bells across Toronto will ring 100 times to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War. The initiative is led by the Royal Canadian Legion and the Government of Canada. A number of churches are expected to take part, as well as city buildings and other organizations.

Remembrance Day Ceremonies

There are going to be several Remembrance Day ceremonies around the city Sunday, with most beginning at 10:45 a.m. The largest ceremony occurs every year at Old City Hall.

For a full list of ceremonies being hosted by the city on Sunday, as well as the program for each event, click here.

The Royal Canadian Legion and other groups will also be hosting separate ceremonies. For a list of those events, click here.

The province will also be hosting other ceremonies in the city on Sunday.

