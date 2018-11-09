Peterborough residents urged to drive carefully after first major snowfall of the season

While the official start to winter isn’t until Dec. 21, the snow that fell across Peterborough on Friday is considered the first major snowfall of the season.

As the weather changes, the OPP is reminding drivers to use winter tires, keep washer fluid topped up, make sure car windows are clear of any snow — and slow down.

Just after 1 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to a truck rollover on Parkhill Road as snow continued to fall in the area.

Leo Boucher, who was driving behind the vehicle, witnessed the incident.

“He wasn’t going fast,” Boucher said of the driver. “He just started losing control, and when he tried to re-correct, once he grabbed the ditch, he started rolling.”

Peterborough paramedics said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Boucher said that after the incident, a few people came to the driver’s rescue.

“The car in front of me called 911, broke the window to see how he was doing and waited for services to arrive. He’s out and walking right now so that’s a good sign,” Boucher added.

Elsewhere in Peterborough, residents were preparing for the start of a new season by stocking up on winter supplies.

“Shovels have been really moving today. Funny enough, with all the snow that’s happening outside, we’re selling ice melts, and we’ve sold some salt, and we’ve had to shovel our sidewalk out in front of the store once already today,” said Keith Anderson of Kingan Home Hardware.

Even though winter parking restrictions don’t begin in Peterborough until Dec. 1, the city is reminding residents not to park their cars on the street overnight, since snow-clearing operations are already underway.