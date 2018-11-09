Man facing multiple charges after assaulting three police officers in Vernon

A man who allegedly assaulted three police officers in Vernon earlier this week is facing numerous charges, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police say Kyle Larue, 27, of no fixed address, became violent on Tuesday when he was repeatedly asked by officers to leave the Canadian Wholesale Club on 34th Street. Police say an officer tried speaking with Larue, but the subject became violent and a struggle ensued between Larue and the officer.

Larue allegedly tried to disarm the officer, then produced a knife and bear spray. Police say a “multiple unit response was required and two officers were injured in the execution of the arrest.”

“Three officers in this incident were assaulted, with two of those officers being injured,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett. “Even after being injured, the responding officer was able to retain his weapon, keep himself, along with the public safe and take the male into custody.

Police say Larue is facing charges of assault with a weapon, attempt to disarm a police officer, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and possession a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Police added that Larue appeared in court on Wednesday and was released from custody on a recognizance with numerous conditions and a future court date.