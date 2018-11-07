Police searching for suspects in assault on Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a Monday night assault in the West End.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital around 10:15 p.m. from a home in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street due to severe head injuries, believed to have been sustained in an assault.

READ MORE: Police at the scene of ‘serious incident’ in West End

She’s been upgraded from unstable to stable condition. No arrests have been made.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and is asking anyone who may have information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis Part 2: Fueling Crime