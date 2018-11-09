Chinese teenager sets Rubik’s Cube world record by solving 3 at a time with hands and feet

A teenage boy in China has broken a world record for the fastest time to solve three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet, according to a Guinness World Records (GWR) media handout released on Nov. 8 to coincide with GWR Day.

Que Jianyu, 13, from Xiamen in southeast China, completed the record in a time of one minute 36.39 seconds on Oct. 13.

GWR told Reuters they had no record of any previous such attempt so Que’s feat can be considered both the first and fastest of its kind to be witnessed by a GWR adjudicator.

Que, who started playing with the multi-coloured three-dimensional puzzle at the age of six, is no stranger to Rubik’s Cube-solving world records.

Other records he holds include a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling (five minutes 6.61 seconds) and the fastest time to solve a Rubik’s Cube upside down (15.84 seconds), the latter of which was also achieved on Oct. 13.