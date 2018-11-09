West End robbery results in long list of firearms charges
Two people are facing a long list of weapons charges after an incident in the West End early Thursday morning.
At 12:45 a.m., police were flagged down by a convenience store employee in the area of Ellice Avenue and Arlington Street, who alerted them to a theft.
Police followed a suspect vehicle and stopped it at Portage Avenue and Erin Street, where they found a loaded .22 rifle between the drive and passenger. Both were taken into custody.
A folding knife, a large hunting-style knife, an eight ball, and a single round of ammunition were found on the driver.
Myles Anthony Delima, 31, has been charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of possessing a weapon, two counts of possessing an unauthorized firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, transporting a restricted firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, possessing of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, driving while suspended, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.
A 17-year-old girl was also charged with many of the same offences.
Both remain in custody.
