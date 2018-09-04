Winnipeg police seize meth, sub-machine gun with extra ammo

A 30-year-old Neepawa man is facing a long list of charges after Winnipeg police seized a sub-machine gun, a revolver and $2,250 worth of meth on the weekend.

Around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, police were tipped off about an armed man driving around Wolseley.

Officers spotted the empty car parked in the 300 block of Honeyman Avenue and identified the driver at a restaurant nearby.

The man was found to have a significant quantity of meth, a large hunting knife and two guns — including a sub-machine gun with a loaded magazine and extra ammunition.

Brent Travis Lehocky faces 12 firearm-related charges and another for possession of methamphetamine.