Winnipeg police seize meth, sub-machine gun with extra ammo
A 30-year-old Neepawa man is facing a long list of charges after Winnipeg police seized a sub-machine gun, a revolver and $2,250 worth of meth on the weekend.
Around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, police were tipped off about an armed man driving around Wolseley.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police make weapons and drug bust related to meth in Seven Oaks
Officers spotted the empty car parked in the 300 block of Honeyman Avenue and identified the driver at a restaurant nearby.
The man was found to have a significant quantity of meth, a large hunting knife and two guns — including a sub-machine gun with a loaded magazine and extra ammunition.
Brent Travis Lehocky faces 12 firearm-related charges and another for possession of methamphetamine.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.