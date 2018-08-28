Winnipeg police make weapons and drug bust related to meth in Seven Oaks

Winnipeg Police displayed a haul of guns, ammunition, drugs and body armor Tuesday, obtained from a bust at a home in Seven Oaks, something officers are linking directly to the meth crisis in Winnipeg.

“Our officers are facing these trends and these instances daily. And it is a direct coloration between the illicit drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and the use of violence,”said Inspector Max Waddell.

On Aug. 25, officers from the Street Crime Unit with help from the Tactical Support Team searched a home in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

A related vehicle was also stopped in the 1600 block of Main Street.

Police seized two rifles, two air-soft pistols, ammunition, body armor, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

“Drug dealers choose weapons not only to protect their drugs, but to protect themselves from other individuals who may perhaps want to do a drug rip and or steal their products.” said Waddell.

Tyson Paul Colford, 31, of Winnipeg, was charged with 13 firearms related offences, as well as charges related to possession of property obtained by crime, proceeds of crime and drug trafficking charges.

James Glen Houle, 29 of Winnipeg, faces a total of 16 criminal charges related to firearms, possession of methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime.

Raechel Marie Dueck, 29, of Winnipeg, faces a total of eight criminal charges related to firearms, possession of methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime.

Shawn Derek Blair, 31, of Winnipeg, was charged with:

· Possession of Body Armour without a Valid Permit under the Body Armour and Fortified Vehicle Control Act of Manitoba

· Possession of a Weapon

· Careless Use of a Firearm

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

All four were detained in custody.

