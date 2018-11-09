Toronto police to hold exercises in Distillery District Sunday ahead of Christmas Market opening

Toronto police will be carrying out various emergency scenarios in the Distillery District on Sunday morning ahead of the opening of the Christmas Market on Nov. 15.

“The Distillery District and the Toronto police take the safety and security of the Distillery District very seriously,” a letter sent to residents of a condo building in the neighbourhood said. “As a part of this and leading up to the busy season within the Distillery District, Toronto police would like to utilize our site to carry out various emergency scenarios.”

The letter said the scenarios would help officers to “better familiarize” themselves with the logistics of the neighbourhood.

The exercises will take place on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Different portions of the area will be blocked off for 20-minute intervals as police complete specific exercises.

The letter warned that during the exercises, residents may hear “elevated voices.” Officers will also be armed with plastic weapons and actors playing “assailants” will be armed with weapons that will only be using blanks.

When contacted by Global News, police said the exercises are localized training and is the same training they would complete in other parts of the city.

The Christmas Market is a staple in the city and runs in the historic neighbourhood from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23. The market features a number of Christmas-themed activities, including beer gardens and vendors.

