Toronto police to provide update on 3 shooting investigations

Toronto police are expected to provide information on three different shooting investigations Thursday afternoon.

Supt. Ron Taverner will be leading a press conference at 23 Division headquarters at 3:30 p.m.

According to the most recent figures available, there have been 352 shootings in Toronto this year, including 43 which took place in the north Etobicoke area serviced by 23 Division.

In those 43 shootings, six people were killed and 12 were injured.