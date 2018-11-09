New bridge between Nuns’ Island, Montreal considered an ‘important milestone’

A new bridge connecting Nuns’ Island to Montreal is being considered an important milestone for the new Champlain Bridge corridor.

It will also connect commuters from Highway 15 to the new Champlain Bridge.

“I thank all the workers and project staff whose collaboration and hard work is ensuring that the redesign of Montreal’s busiest crossing will meet the region’s long-term transportation needs,” said François-Philippe Champagne, federal minister of infrastructure and communities.

The bridge will have four lanes in each direction, as well as a path for pedestrians and cyclists that will be open all year.

In the morning, one of the four northbound lanes will be reserved for buses. Southbound, one of the four lanes will be used for work on the new Champlain Bridge.

Officials say the goal is to enable better traffic flow, a difficult issue people living on Nuns’ Island have been living with over the last three years.

“I thank the residents of Île-des-Sœurs for their resilience and collaboration,” noted Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs.

“Despite the challenges this has presented, you have remained optimistic and engaged. We are committed to … find ways to improve your daily commute so you can spend more time with your loved ones and less time in traffic.”

The new Île-des-Sœurs Bridge will open to traffic in both directions on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m.

Ribbon cutting to open new section of Champlain Bridge @nouv_champlain to improve access to and from Nun’s Island as well dedicated lanes to access A15 N. 4 lanes N direction/3 lanes S open as of Monday. @INFC_eng pic.twitter.com/wHDRtE4l4Z — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) November 9, 2018

The new Champlain Bridge is expected to be open to traffic as of June 30, 2019.

The entire Champlain Bridge corridor project is slated to be finished in October 2019, when construction on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will begin.

