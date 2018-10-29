Champlain Mall to crack down on drivers who park for Panama bus terminal

Commuters who have been leaving their cars in the lot at Champlain Mall as a substitute for the parking spots closed at Panama terminal may soon be ticketed or towed.

Hilal Berjaoui is a South Shore commuter who needs to go to downtown Montreal on a regular basis. And recently 500 parking spaces were closed at the Panama terminal where he catches the bus. His solution is to park at the Champlain Mall and walk over.

Last month about a third of the terminal's parking spaces were closed to make way for REM construction. But that sent commuters scrambling to figure out where they can park. There's a closed Loblaws nearby that's an option. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/1v3NHGLLDn — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 29, 2018

But as of Nov. 1, that strategy might backfire — recently drivers parking in the mall’s lot have seen notes under their windshield wiper advising them they could receive a ticket or be towed if they use the lot to reach the bus terminal.

Commuters in the South Shore are also angered there aren't more buses that go to the Panama terminal from the South Shore. Many feel they're obligated to drive to the terminal but then unable to park when they get there. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/DuLoho6YQe — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 29, 2018

“It’s ridiculous,” he told Global News, adding he isn’t sure what he’ll do after Nov. 1. The agency that owns the land, the RTM, said through a spokesperson that it is negotiating with a lot near the terminal to allow commuters to park.

I caught up with commuters on the South Shore this morning. Many are angered at a lack of parking at the Panama bus terminal. Recently the Champlain Mall issued notices warning commuters not to park on the mall lot. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ihU6wE7oAn — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 29, 2018

The RTM has been in talks with the Champlain Mall but those talks have not yielded results, a spokesperson told Global News. The RTM is hopeful it can free up about 200 spaces nearby in the near future.