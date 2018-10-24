New Champlain Bridge won’t be ready until next year

The new Champlain Bridge, which links Montreal to the South Shore, will not be open to traffic by the end of this year.

A spokesperson for Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne has confirmed commuters will be able to use the new infrastructure by June 2019 at the latest.

Work on the new bridge will be completed by its Dec. 21 deadline, but officials say they must make sure it is secure before it opens to the public.

An 8:30 a.m. press conference is being held Thursday in Montreal to update the public on the status of the new Champlain Bridge.

In May, Canada’s Auditor General Michael Ferguson released a report saying that the bridge would most likely be delayed. At the time, Ferguson’s office called plans to deliver by Dec. 21 “ambitious” and the report cited cost overruns, delays and changes to the initial plans that could delay the delivery of the span.

The Champlain Bridge is expected to cost $4.2 billion.