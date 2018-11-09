Regina Police search for suspects after downtown business robbed at gun point

Regina Police is investigating an armed robbery at a downtown business early Friday morning.

Officers were called just after midnight to the business in the 2100 block of Broad Street after two men made off with a large amount of cigarettes.

According to police, one suspect was armed with what is believed to have been a handgun, but fortunately nobody was hurt.

The pair fled the area on foot and police are now searching for the suspects.

The first is described as being around six feet tall. He was wearing a black jacket, grey sweat pants and grey shoes.

The second suspect is around the same height. He was dressed in all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).