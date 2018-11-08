Edmonton Traffic

November 8, 2018 6:24 pm
Updated: November 8, 2018 7:07 pm

Major delays expected after train hits car in south Edmonton

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

No injuries were reported after a train hit a stalled vehicle on the tracks near Ellerslie Road and 100 Street on Nov. 8, 2018.

Supplied: Megan Albu/Twitter
Edmonton emergency crews are warning drivers of major traffic delays in south Edmonton after a train hit a car that was reportedly stalled on the tracks.

A spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they received a call at around 3:40 p.m. that a train had hit a car. Two fire crews responded just a few minutes later. There were no injuries when crews arrived.

Megan Albu was heading back to work after a break right before the crash happened.

“I saw a car stalled right on the tracks and saw the woman get out and walk around,” she said. “Next thing I knew, I heard train whistles.”

The train hit the vehicle, but Albu said it didn’t push the car far.

Edmonton fire said nothing spilled from the train and there is no danger to anyone in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews wait for Canadian Pacific employees to arrive and move the train.

