Police in Vernon investigating back-to-back arson incidents

Three vehicles were destroyed in two separate arson incidents this week, according to Vernon RCMP.

The first arson incident took place on Tuesday, November 6th, just after midnight in the 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road. The second arson incident took place on Wednesday, November 7th, just before 4 a.m., along the 4300 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Two vehicles were destroyed in that occurrence.

Vernon RCMP said officers responded to both incidents and have determined both to be suspicious. Three vehicles — a Nissan Murano, a Ford Fusion and a Buick Enclave — were all destroyed as a result of the fires. No one was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.