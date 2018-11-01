Crime
PEI RCMP arrest man in connection with series of suspected arsons on Halloween

PEI RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a series of suspected arson on Halloween.

P.E.I. RCMP have arrested a man after a busy night on Halloween was spent responding to five separate arson complaints.

Police say they were dispatched to complaints at a dumpster, a trailer, a shed and two abandoned houses.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., on Thursday members of the Tignish Fire Department apprehended a 20-year-old man at the scene of a fire.

He was turned over to the RCMP and was arrested. Police says charges of arson are being recommended.

The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in January.

All of the incidents are still being investigated and police are urging the public to contact the Mounties if they have any information on the incidents.

