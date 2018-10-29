Theft, vandalism, arson: Catholic Church near Leduc targeted for 2nd time this month

RCMP south of Edmonton are investigating two separate crimes that happened at an 86-year-old country church this month.

Police said Holy Trinity Catholic Church, located east of Nisku on Highway 19 at Range Road 260, was targeted at the beginning of the month and then again last week.

Leduc RCMP said sometime between Tuesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 25, someone attempted to steal the church bell by pulling it from the bell tower.

Police said as a result of the attempted theft, the bell tower sustained extensive damage. The suspect, or suspects, also entered the church and stole a candelabra and a cross.

The break-in and theft happened two weeks after a fire at the same Leduc County church.

RCMP, Leduc County and Calmar Fire Services responded on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 2:20 a.m. to a fire at a free-standing bell tower outside the church. Police said the fire was deliberately started with an accelerant.

“We need your assistance with reporting anything you believe was suspicious around this location on this date at this time,” Leduc RCMP Const. Bridget Morla said. No one was injured in the arson.

The parish is more than 120 years old, however, the church was built in 1932 after the previous one burnt down in 1930.

Anyone with information about both crimes is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or submit their tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.