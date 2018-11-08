Lindsay Wellness Fair hosts 45 vendors to promote health and screening

The City of Kawartha Lakes held its 2nd Annual wellness fair on Thursday. From health screenings to live demonstrations, its purpose is to bring health and wellness, together with businesses, under one roof.

“We have a naturopath, chiropractor, physiotherapists, sleep specialist in CPAP, individuals that are dealing with orthotics and footcare,” said Samantha Yip, a workplace health and safety officer, with the City of Kawartha Lakes

Among the vendors, the City of Kawartha Lakes paramedics featured an automated CPR device.

“It doesn’t get tired like a human being would get. It plugs into the back of an ambulance and it does perfect CPR — it frees our hands, so we can now give medications, we can manage an airway,” said primary care paramedic, Evan Forbes.

Meanwhile, the Community Care Health and Care Network was highlighting the importance of screening.

“Some of the programs we screen for is breast, cervical and colorectal screenings, so if you’re eligible for a pap test, or if you’ve had a mammogram recently, those are some of the things our primary care team can help connect the dots with,” said health promoter, Jordan Prosper.

Even though colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in Ontario, Prosper says most people aren’t familiar with its screening process. He says it isn’t just as simple as going for a colonoscopy.

“There’s actually a simple at-home test that you can do called an FOBT kit that we’re really encouraging our clients that are eligible for colorectal screening to complete,” said Prosper.

Another at-home test comes from LEX Scientific Inc. which offers a way to detect radon levels in homes.

The company says one in 16 homes in the city of Kawartha Lakes has high radon levels. The radioactive gas comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and can accumulate in homes.

“It can reach cancer-causing levels in our basement, so it’s the second-leading cause of lung cancer, and the first if you’re a non-smoker,” said Elyssa Loewen from LEX Scientific Inc.

This year’s fair featured more than 45 vendors and even included a free flu shot clinic, and was held at the Lindsay Armoury.

