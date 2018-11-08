Man charged after police say he submitted fake Oxycodone prescriptions to Northumberland pharmacies

A man from Pickering, Ont., has been charged after two pharmacies in Northumberland County reported receiving fraudulent prescriptions for Oxycodone.

Northumberland OPP say the man dropped off a prescription for Oxycodone at two pharmacy locations and planned to pick up the prescriptions the following day.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough/Northumberland OPP Community Street Crime Units and frontline Northumberland OPP officers arrested the man.

Joshua Bradbury, 31, of Pickering, has been charged with two counts of causing or attempting to use a forged document.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 19.

