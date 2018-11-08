RCMP investigations net child porn convictions in northern Manitoba

Two Manitobans have been convicted of child porn-related offences thanks to the efforts of the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Manitoba RCMP acted on a tip in January of last year from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) that an image had been uploaded to a social media app from an IP address in Churchill.

Joshua Proulx, 21, was arrested and charged with several child porn offences, as well as a sexual assault (on a sleeping adult woman) and voyeurism.

He was sentenced Oct. 23 to two years less a day for the assault, and six months for voyeurism.

The NCECC gave RCMP a similar tip in May 2017, of child porn that had been uploaded to the Google + social network from an address in Flin Flon.

ICE officers arrested Darwyn Wasylciw, 21, who was found to be breaching his probation by possessing a device that could connect to the Internet.

Wasylciw pled guilty to the breach of probation and to possessing and accessing child porn. He was sentenced to two years less a day and ordered to register with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for 20 years.

“Manitoba RCMP ICE unit investigators work tirelessly on extremely difficult cases,” said Sgt. Steve Rear, head of the unit.

“We can’t always talk about what we’re investigating, because our first priority is always the victim.

“We’re working hard to see these offenders end up in court and are held accountable for their actions.”

