Man shoots himself in leg during alleged abduction from Saskatoon gas station

A man is facing a number of charges after an alleged abduction in Saskatoon ended in the suspect shooting himself in the leg.

Warman RCMP said they received a call early Wednesday morning from a person who said they had been threatened by a man with a gun at a Saskatoon gas station.

READ MORE: Man arrested trying to pass off fake $100 bills in the Battlefords

The victim informed police the man told him to drive out of the city, and eventually took over driving.

At one point, the suspect dropped the sawed-off shotgun on the floor. As he tried to pick it up, it went off, according to the police report.

The suspect stopped the vehicle, police said, and the owner pulled the suspect out and drove away.

Both the victim and suspect called 911.

READ MORE: Man armed with knife, machete robs 2 women at Saskatoon ATMs

Paramedics found the suspect and took him to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He remains in hospital, RCMP said, and is scheduled for more surgery on his leg.

Police have charged Marty Chamakese, 31, with eight firearm-related charges including kidnapping, extortion, and possession of a firearm when prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear on Nov. 13 in Saskatoon provincial court.