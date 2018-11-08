One man dead in Garry Street double stabbing

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged in a double stabbing inside a Garry Street business Tuesday evening.

Police say two men were found suffering from stab wounds after a fight broke out in the 100 block of Garry Street.

Both victims were taken to hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at hospital, one victim, a 54-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The second victim, 30, was upgraded to stable condition.

READ MORE: Suspects sought in Lord Roberts stabbing

According to police, the attacker had a verbal fight with the two victims before things got physical and the 30-year-old was stabbed repeatedly in the upper body.

The suspect fled, but returned to the business shortly after and stabbed the 54-year-old victim several times as well, before fleeing in a vehicle.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the suspect, who was on statutory release at the time.

Police located and arrested a suspect outside of his home Wednesday night.

Kristopher Derek Watt, 39, faces charges of second degree murder and attempted murder, and remains in custody.

WATCH: Winnipeg stabbing victim warning others to beware in St. James