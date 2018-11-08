Canada
2 charged in drug bust on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton police executed several search warrants this morning at a residence on Limeridge Road, where two people were arrested and a large quantity of drugs were seized, worth about 31-thousand dollars.

There has been a significant drug bust on the mountain.

Hamilton police executed several search warrants Thursday morning at a residence on Limeridge Road, where two people were arrested and drugs worth about $31,000 were seized, police say.

Police say they seized cocaine, suspected fentanyl, oxycodone, magic mushrooms, and a quantity of cash, along with packaging, scales, and other drug trafficking items.

A 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are now facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
