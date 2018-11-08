2 charged in drug bust on Hamilton mountain
There has been a significant drug bust on the mountain.
Hamilton police executed several search warrants Thursday morning at a residence on Limeridge Road, where two people were arrested and drugs worth about $31,000 were seized, police say.
Police say they seized cocaine, suspected fentanyl, oxycodone, magic mushrooms, and a quantity of cash, along with packaging, scales, and other drug trafficking items.
A 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are now facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
