Barrie police seeking Walmart nap and grab suspect

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a Walmart in Barrie — after sleeping for part of the night at the store.

According to Barrie police, on Sept. 8, a man entered the Walmart on Mapleview Drive sometime before the store closed for the night.

Police say the suspect hid behind merchandise on a shelf in the housewares department.

Officers believe the suspect slept there for several hours.

Police say on Sept. 9 at around 1 a.m., the suspect emerged from the shelf and allegedly selected merchandise from various departments and removed them from the store.

According to police, the value of the items reported stolen is approximately $4,500.

Police are now searching for a male suspect who is tall and thin. Police say the suspect entered the store wearing a grey T-shirt with peach coloured sleeves, a black sweater over his shoulders, black and white shoes and a green and yellow hat.

Officers say the suspect emerged from the shelves wearing the black sweater with a large, white logo on the front and had the hood pulled up.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

