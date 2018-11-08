2 men charged after senior defrauded of thousands of dollars in Clearview Township

Police say two men have been charged after a senior in Clearview Township was defrauded out of thousands of dollars.
According to Huronia West OPP, on Jan. 25, officers received a report that an elderly woman had been defrauded out of several thousand dollars.
Police say following a lengthy investigation, two men have been charged.
Officers say Ralph Link from Barrie has been charged with theft by a person holding power of attorney, misappropriation of money held under direction, criminal breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.
Police say he is scheduled to appear in a court in Collingwood on Dec. 11.
According to police, Marcel Bottineau from Midland has been charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.
Officers say Bottineau appeared in a bail court in Barrie on Nov. 1.
