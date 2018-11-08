Crime
November 8, 2018 10:54 am

2 men charged after senior defrauded of thousands of dollars in Clearview Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The OPP logo.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police say two men have been charged after a senior in Clearview Township was defrauded out of thousands of dollars.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Jan. 25, officers received a report that an elderly woman had been defrauded out of several thousand dollars.

Police say following a lengthy investigation, two men have been charged.

READ MORE: Barrie police warn residents after senior falls victim to scam targeting grandparents

Officers say Ralph Link from Barrie has been charged with theft by a person holding power of attorney, misappropriation of money held under direction, criminal breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in a court in Collingwood on Dec. 11.

According to police, Marcel Bottineau from Midland has been charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Officers say Bottineau appeared in a bail court in Barrie on Nov. 1.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Breach Of Trust
Clearview
Clearview Township
Clearview Township Senior
Fraud
fraud investigation
Huronia West Opp
Ontario Provincial Police
Senior Fraud

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News